The Dubai Court of Appeal overturned a ruling by a court of first instance convicting a (Gulf) man who threatened his wife by publishing pictures of her and exposing her to her family, and insulting her in terms that offend her honor and dignity. The court acquitted the accused of what was attributed to him.

In detail, the victim said in the Public Prosecution’s investigations that she married the accused about 10 months before the lawsuit was registered, and many family disputes arose between them, which prompted her to file a divorce lawsuit for damages.

She added that he started insulting and threatening her after a few months of marriage, and she was patient with him for a while because of her fear of him, and her concern for her children who live with her in the house.

She indicated that he threatened to send pictures of her to her ex-husband and her family, and he insulted her with insulting terms of honor and consideration, indicating that she did not know the nature of the pictures he threatened her with, but he told her that he would inform her family about her relationship with a person she wanted to marry before her association with the accused, and that he had pictures of them. .

The daughter of the victim stated in the investigations of the Public Prosecution that she attended an incident of insulting and threatening her mother by the accused, who was charged by the Public Prosecution with two charges of insulting the victim in her confrontation and the presence of others in a way that offends her honor and dignity, and verbally threatening her with attributing or disclosing indecent matters without the threat being accompanied by a request or refrain from doing

After examining the case by the Misdemeanor Court, it sentenced the accused in absentia to one month in prison for what was assigned to him. He opposed the judgment in absentia, and the Misdemeanor Court upheld the verdict, convicting the accused.

For his part, the husband did not accept the initial ruling, and was challenged by his representative before the Court of Appeal, despite the fact that he had implemented the ruling.

For its part, the Court of Appeal stated in the reasons for its ruling that it examined the case, took note of its circumstances, and the proof of evidence on which the accusation was based, and balanced it with the evidence of the denial, and concluded that it was not reassured about the validity of the statements of the victim and her daughter, and was reassured of the validity of the denial of the accused who upheld him in all cases. stages of the lawsuit.

She explained that it is legally established that, in a criminal trial, it is sufficient for the judge to question the validity of attributing the charge to the accused, in order for him to rule on innocence, and then see the cancellation of the appealed judgment and the acquittal of the accused of what was assigned to him.