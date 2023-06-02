A woman led a scam against a young man who offered his car for sale for 405 thousand dirhams, and convinced him in a phone call of her husband’s desire to buy it. At the appointed time, I went to him with another, and they bought it with a check that turned out to be forged.

Meanwhile, the car was transferred to the name of a third person.

The Abu Dhabi Court for Family and Civil and Administrative Cases ruled that the first and third defendants must pay the plaintiff 500,000 dirhams in compensation for the material and moral damages he suffered.

In the details, a young man filed a lawsuit against three people, in which he asked to oblige them in solidarity to pay him an amount of 405 thousand dirhams, the value of the stolen car, and an amount of 100 thousand dirhams in compensation with interest at the rate of 12%, and obliging them to expenses and fees and in exchange for legal fees, indicating that he offered his model car 2022 for sale at a price of 405 thousand dirhams, and he received a call from a woman who negotiated with him and decided that her husband (the second defendant) agreed to buy the car.

On the date set for the assignment, she claimed that her husband could not come, and sent the first defendant to deliver the cheque, so the ownership of the car was transferred to the name of the second defendant, and the plaintiff received a check from the first defendant, then the second defendant transferred the ownership of the car to the name of the third defendant.

When he tried to cash the check, it turned out to be forged, and the first and third defendants were criminally convicted.

In the reasons for its ruling, the court indicated that the ruling issued in criminal matters has authority in the civil lawsuit before the civil courts whenever it has decided a necessary chapter on the occurrence of the act that forms the common basis between the criminal and civil lawsuits, and in the legal description of this act and its attribution to its perpetrator, indicating the conviction of the accused. (The first and third defendants) on the charge of participating with another (anonymous) in seizing movable money owned by the plaintiff, using fraudulent methods and using a false name.

The wrongful act on the basis of which the criminal case was filed was the same as the one on which the civil case was filed. Regarding the plaintiff’s request to oblige the defendants jointly to pay him an amount of 405 thousand dirhams, the value of the stolen car, and to oblige them to pay him an amount of 100 thousand dirhams in compensation, the court indicated that – according to the decision of the Civil Transactions Law – it is not permissible for anyone to take the money of another without a legitimate reason. If he takes it, he must return it, pointing out that what is proven is that the first and third defendants participated, and another unknown one, who seized the plaintiff’s car. This resulted in material damages represented in depriving him of benefiting from his car and its value, which was offered for sale, in addition to the moral and moral damages he suffered, represented in the feeling of sadness, grief and heartbreak that befell him. The court dismissed the case against the second defendant, noting that the papers were devoid of evidence of the defendant’s fault, especially since he was not brought to the criminal trial. The court ruled to oblige the first and third defendants to pay jointly to the plaintiff an amount of 500 thousand dirhams, in compensation for all material and moral damages, and obligated them to pay fees, expenses, and attorney’s fees.