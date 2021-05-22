Paula Altavilla was elected as the president of the next Idea Colloquium which will have its first test in August in Rosario with the so-called agro-industrial experience. Altavilla has just taken over as Argentine CEO of Schneider Electric, the French multi-company with a plant and 500 employees in Buenos Aires Florida that leads in digital energy management processes, in addition to manufacturing and exporting medium voltage cells and equipment from Argentina. She is the first woman to become CEO of a subsidiary of the French firm at the age of 185, with a turnover of 25.2 billion euros in the world and experiencing winds of change: her global CEO has just moved and moved the headquarters from Paris to Hong Kong as he sees that demand continues to grow very strong in Asia. Perhaps because of Schneider’s focus on diversity and sustainable development, Altavilla, 48, is promoting an Idea Colloquium that has sustainable development and equity as its theme. With more than 20 years of experience working at 3M and later Whirlpool, he is challenged to get women jumping from 42% to 50% in the Schneider operation. The Argentine subsidiary came to the fore when it developed digital control for its products that buyers can enhance remotely. The technology was adopted by Schneider around the world.

Mauro Guillén, professor at the Wharton business school (USA) follows the price trends of raw materials like few others. In the week in which soybeans moved away from US $ 600 to approach US $ 550, he pointed out that since China’s economy is growing at a very accelerated rate and so is the United States, which could close with a rise in the 6 or even 7%, represents an increase in the demand for raw materials in the world. “It is what affects the increase in prices.” He observes that the funds that are in the grain market like volatility in prices, to conclude that the important thing is “what is done with that extra money that suddenly arrives in the country. It would be reasonable to invest in activities that will increase the productivity of the Argentine economy, trying to export more elaborate products ”.

Suddenly the technological free lancers they became a headache for companies. Basically because they were formed in the companies, they left them and built ultra-light structures that compete with them for projects abroad. And they even set up a community of on-demand talent that they named Seed and which has among its clients Coca-Cola, Sancor Seguros, Tenaris, Unilever, AB InBev and Galicia throughout the region. In a survey with 120 responses in that community, they concluded that self-employment is priced by project first, and by hour later. Per project if it involves more than 6 months of work. Per hour for specific interventions. When defining fees, the most considered costs are: taxes and expenses required to perform tasks and prepayment.

With the pandemic and very restricted inspectors in its movements, the insurance industry claims to suffer from millionaire fraud. Gabriel Bussola, president of Libra, put it at $ 100 billion per year. He assures that the cases increased over the last year. Bussola focuses on auto and motorcycle insurance policies, which although it is not a new modality, has multiplied. “In almost half of the cases, insurance companies pay more for claims than they should have paid or directly take charge of cases in which fraud was committed, but it was not possible to prove it reliably.” Typically, fraud cases account for 2-3 percent of total global premiums paid. “But the crisis caused that in Argentina these cases increased between 15 and 20 percent,” he said.

In the middle of the conflict with the Government over meat, the president of Coninagro Carlos Iannizzotto signed an electoral agreement that unites the field with evangelicals and Catholics. It was spread by evangelist and former legislator Cynthia Hotton. The agreement was signed in Mendoza with “Encuentro” the Iannizzotto space. In fact, Eduardo Sancho, President of Fecovita (Federation of Argentine Wine Cooperatives) has already added his support for the Coninagro reference to be a national candidate for Mendoza. The rapprochement began in the tours through the fields of the province of Buenos Aires. In the meetings with rural associations, social and religious references converged. Jorge Chemes, president of CRA, was the first incorporation.

Look also