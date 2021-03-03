A resident of the Australian state of Queensland launched a cosmetics brand and got rich in 20 days. A related story appeared on the Daily Mail.

Sri Lanka’s polluted beaches inspired her to create her own brand, 26-year-old Katie Eales. During one of the walks along the coast, a woman noticed disposable makeup removing wipes scattered along the street. After that, she decided that she wanted to produce cosmetics that do not harm the environment.

According to the material, the Australian, together with her fiancé Dave (Dave), launched the Sabbia Co brand, investing five dollars (365 thousand rubles) into it, which were spent on the production of products, as well as the creation of a website and advertising of the brand.

The brand’s assortment includes various products and accessories for face and body skin care. It is noted that in 20 days of sales, Eales earned 50 thousand dollars (3.6 million rubles). “I truly believe that we will be the future leaders in organic skin care for both women and men,” she said.

The woman explains her success by the successful policy of the company. In addition, Eales uses only natural ingredients to create its products. “The more we put on the skin, the more difficult it is for it to heal. In our cosmetics, we use organic extracts, vitamins and minerals that nourish the skin from the inside and slow down its premature aging, ”the businesswoman concluded.

