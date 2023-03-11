An Arab woman dreamed of boarding a plane heading to a European country, accompanied by her two daughters, via Dubai Airport, and she presented her passport to the competent employee, wishing to pass the last stop before the plane took off, but the employee suspected the residence card attached to the passport, and it turned out that his suspicions were correct, and that it was forged. .

During the Public Prosecution’s investigation with her, the accused denied her knowledge of the forgery, and confirmed that it was her husband who provided her with residence while she was in their country, and asked her to travel via Dubai to Europe, but she was instead referred to the Misdemeanor Court, which sentenced her to one month’s imprisonment with a suspended sentence, after I used mercy with her for her circumstances, and also ordered her removal from the state.

The Public Prosecution in Dubai had referred the accused to the misdemeanor court, charging her with two charges of participating, by way of agreement with another unknown person, in forging unofficial documents, attributed to her and her two daughters, which is a residence card in a European country, and the charge of using forged documents, for an aviation employee at Dubai Airport, although Whoever learned of her forgery while leaving the country.

According to the facts of the case, according to the certainty of the court, the accused presented the airline employee with residency cards attributed to a European country, but the airline employee suspected the cards and referred them to the document examination department at the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs at Dubai Airport, and it was found that they were fabricated along the lines of documents. correct intention of use.

In the investigations of the Public Prosecution, the accused said that she was not aware of the forgery of residency cards, noting that it was her husband who provided her with them while she was in their country, adding that she did not know how to obtain them, and she adhered to her statements before the court, asking for a verdict of innocence.

And the court stated in the reasons for its ruling that it sees from the circumstances and circumstances of the case that the accused did not resort to the correct procedures followed to obtain the residence card through the authorities entrusted to it, but rather agreed with an unknown person to forge it, and tried to use it to leave the country, had it not been for the acumen of the aviation security officer.

And she considered that the two accusations attributed to the woman were committed for one criminal purpose, and were linked in an indivisible manner, which she considers to be considered one crime, and she was sentenced to three months in prison, but she saw from the circumstances and circumstances of the case that the accused would not return to committing the crime in the future, and ruled to stop the imprisonment sentence for a period Three years, confiscation of forged documents, and deportation from the state.

In a similar incident, an African woman tried to leave the country through Dubai Airport with a forged visa attributed to an African country, and the Public Prosecution charged her with participating in an agreement with an unknown person in forging an unofficial document, and using it by presenting it to the airline employee who suspected the visa, and he referred it to the center Examination of documents at the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs at Dubai Airport.

The woman admitted her crime, and that she was aware of the visa fraud. The court sentenced her to three months in prison, suspended for three years.

