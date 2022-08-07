THE TRUTH Murcia Sunday, 7 August 2022, 19:28



A 46-year-old woman was treated and taken to hospital after becoming unconscious when she was in a beach bar on El Lastre beach, in La Unión. At 4:21 p.m., the Emergency Coordination Center 112 received, from the members of the Copla Civil Protection Plan, a request for health care for the affected person.

The Management of Emergencies and Health Emergencies 061 sent an assistance ambulance, whose access to the place was facilitated by Civil Protection of the Union. The woman was treated at the scene by the 061 staff and later transferred to the Santa Lucía de Cartagena hospital in a non-assistance ambulance.