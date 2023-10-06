Friday, October 6, 2023, 8:35 p.m.



A woman of about 45 years old was injured this Friday afternoon when she fell from a horse in Alcantarilla. According to the Emergency Coordination Center 112 Region of Murcia, the victim was unconscious after the fall.

Local Police and an ambulance with medical personnel from the Emergency and Emergency Management of the Region of Murcia traveled to the scene of the events. The woman was transferred to La Arrixaca.