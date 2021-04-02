The accident took place on Avenida Reyes Católicos, near the library Emergency door of the La Arrixaca hospital, in a file image. / Nacho Garcia / AGM

A woman was injured this Friday morning when she was hit by a vehicle on Reyes Católicos avenue in Las Torres de Cotillas, near the library. As reported by the 112 Region of Murcia Emergency Coordination Center, the accident occurred at 9.52 am.

A Local Police patrol and a Mobile Emergency Unit with health personnel from the Emergency Management and Health Emergencies 061 traveled to the site. The health workers treated the injured person ‘in situ’ and later transferred her to the Virgen de la Arrixaca hospital in Murcia.