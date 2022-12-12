An (Arab) wife filed a lawsuit before the Ras Al-Khaimah Civil Court of Appeal, demanding the expulsion of her husband’s five children from the house owned by her interdicted husband after they took possession of it. The plaintiff committed expenses and attorney’s fees.

In detail, the plaintiff stated that she is the wife of the defendants’ father, and that they took possession of the house and expelled them from it, and refused to vacate it, and they reside in the house as a matter of hosting, and the owner has the right to terminate the hosting without obligation on him, no matter how long or short the period is, and she has the right, as the custodian of the owner, to request their expulsion from the home.

The case papers indicated that the appealed ruling decided that the owner resides in another place, and was prevented from residing and benefiting from his ownership after they reached the legal age, and the expiration of their legal and legal rights. And withholding her legal status as a trustee, and she has the right to take all measures to preserve the money and property of the interdicted, and then she filed an appeal with the aim of judging her to expel them from the house.

And it was stated in the operative part of a partial civil court ruling that the failure of the guardian of the minor, or the guardian of the interdicted person, to obtain permission from the Personal Status Court in advance to file a lawsuit to claim a right that he claims for the interdicted person, entails, according to the original, the invalidity of the procedure, unless it is proven that the element of urgency is present. It is imperative to expedite the filing of a lawsuit in the interest of the interdicted, to avoid damage or loss of his right as a result of the delay in filing the lawsuit.

She explained that what is proven in the case papers is that the defendants reside in the house before the plaintiff appointed a value for their father, who did not take any measures, and he is of full mental faculties, and the plaintiff did not provide evidence that there is harm that may be caused to the interdict or the loss of his right with an element available to him. Urgency requires filing a lawsuit before obtaining permission to file it from the competent court, which has no papers.

The court considers that the lawsuit is unacceptable to file it before obtaining permission from the competent court, in addition to the absence of the element of urgency, and if the interdict returns to an interest with which a benefit is achieved from filing the lawsuit before that, and the court decides it on its own due to its connection to public order, and if it violates The ruling appealed this consideration, and proceeded with the consideration of the case, it would have made a mistake in applying the law, which necessitates the cancellation of the ruling and the judiciary again inadmissibility of the case, and accordingly the court decides not to accept the case, and obliges the plaintiff to pay the expenses and attorney’s fees.