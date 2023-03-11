The Abu Dhabi Court for Family and Civil and Administrative Cases ruled that a young man be required to return to his sister the amount of 71,500 dirhams, the remainder of an amount he borrowed from her, and he refused to pay it.

In the details, a woman filed a lawsuit against her brother, in which she said that he borrowed 101,500 dirhams from her, and gave her a car worth 30,000 dirhams, pledging to pay the remaining amount in installments, but he did not do so, while the defendant argued that the case should not be considered for a precedent. adjudicate it.

The court indicated that the defendant’s payment was unfounded, as it is required for its validity to unite the litigants, the subject matter, and the reason in each of the previous and proposed lawsuits, noting that the reason that the plaintiff relied on in the present case is different from what it relied on in the first, as it relied in the previous case on an editor in the language A foreigner, and relied in the present case on an Arabic-language editor, which would be unfounded.

The court stated that the proof of the pledge and declaration (the plaintiff’s document written in Arabic) is that the defendant acknowledged his indebtedness in the amount of 101 thousand and 500 dirhams, and pledged to pay it. He also pledged to assign to the plaintiff the car owned by him in his country, with a value of 30,000 dirhams.

The court obliged him to pay her the remaining amount of the debt.