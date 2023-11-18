Saturday, November 18, 2023, 2:15 p.m.



Comment















Copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







x







LinkedIn







Telegram

The Local Police of Molina reported through their social networks that early this Saturday, around 5:27, a man called the police station to warn that his partner was causing inconvenience and would not comply with his requests, requesting police presence to stop it. in his attitude.

Arriving at the scene, the agents interviewed her, while the man stated that his wife had been doing Tiktok since 1:00 and that she was shouting a lot and bothering the neighbors.

The woman stated before the agents that nothing had happened and when they asked for the documentation she refused, so she was reported for violating the Citizen Security Law for refusing to identify herself.