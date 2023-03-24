Nuevo León.- One women was murdered several gunshots on the night of this Thursday in the Rincón de las Mitras neighborhoodin Santa Catarina City.

According to the report of the authorities of the Attorney General of Justicethe victim is Sweet Allleth “N”, 43 years old, and was in front of a grocery store when he was shot at.

The attack against the female occurred on Topiltzin Avenue and Cuatlicue Street.

paramedics who came to help her confirmed that the woman had at least six bullet wounds, and no longer had vital signs.

Authorities cordoned off the scene of the crime to allow expert officers to collect evidence.

Unofficially, it was said that the victim had criminal record for him robbery crimeand also, that her husband, a son and a brother of her were also murdered in different events, in past years.

At the site, experts from the Criminalistics Institute located shell casings from a firearm caliber 9 millimeters.