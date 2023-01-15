Tala, Jalisco.- Balance of a lifeless woman and a Injured man was the result of a armed attack in fellingJalisco.

It was in the Vista Hermosa colony around 4:03 a.m. when you report the sound of firearm detonations They reached emergency numbers.

At the intersection of Nati Cano and Arturo Macías streets, security elements arrived, where they found the injured man and woman.

The Jalisco State Prosecutor’s Office (FAITH) issued a statement where they reported on the indications that are available so far.

“They were transferred to receive medical attention at first contact hospitals, however, the female moments later he passed awaythey wrote.

The security elements, as well as the Special Regional Prosecutor of District X in Tequila investigations began.

Up to now, he only mentioned that the report of detonations Yes, it was for the murder of the woman, since they had bullet wounds.

However, the information on signs found in the area where the attack occurred was not added.

The woman’s body was transferred by experts to facilities of Forensic Medical Services (SEMEFO) for law necropsy.

Nothing is known about the perpetrators so far, no one was arrested.