A woman was transferred to the Morales Meseguer hospital in Murcia this Tuesday night after being injured in the collision between a truck and a car on the A-30. The accident occurred in the direction of the capital at the height of Lorquí. 112 received several calls around 9:00 p.m.

Ten firefighters from the Murcia Region Fire Fighting and Rescue Consortium, Murcia Local Police, Civil Guard and an ambulance from the primary care service of the 061 Emergency and Health Emergencies Management were mobilized to the scene. The woman, polytraumatized, she was later transferred to the hospital.