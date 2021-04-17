Civil Protection officers of the City Council transferred her to the Morales Meseguer hospital after checking her condition The woman lies on the ground after the fall while receiving the attention of the Civil Protection officers. / rf

After three o’clock in the afternoon this Saturday there has been an accident in the section of the auxiliary road of the Avenida de Juan de Borbón de Murcia that runs between the Plaza de los Cubos to the Rmbla de Churra, specifically in the lane of the Antoñejos. Sources from the 112 emergency services of the Region of Murcia reported that a middle-aged woman, who he was riding a scooter and was not wearing a helmet, suffered a fall and, as a result of the accident, has injuries that do not appear to be serious.

To the place, members of the emergency service of Civil Protection of the Murcia City Council traveled with an ambulance, where they transferred the woman to the Morales Meseguer hospital, after treating her and checking her condition.