A 46 year old man has been arrested for allegedly throwing a 32-year-old woman with whom he had sporadic relations from a fourth floor in the early hours of this Sunday in Marbella, who was later transferred to a hospital in the town of Malaga.

According to sources from the National Police, the woman had gone to the house where the events occurred. upon the call of the alleged aggressor.

Apparently, this last person would have caused the victim’s fall from a fourth floor to a second.

The National Police have arrested the man for attempted homicidethe investigation is currently open.