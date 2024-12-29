He wanted to take the trip of his dreams, a luxury cruise around the world, and sold all his properties to get it. However, that dream was cut short when they informed him that he would no longer be part of it due to his complaints about a WhatsApp group.

It is the story of Jenny Phenixa woman from Florida, United States and reported by British media such as Telegraph and Mirror. This 68 year old American He sold all his possessions and liquidated all his businesses. Furthermore, as ‘Telegraph’ reports, he had been living “out of a suitcase” since December 2023.

He sold all his belongings

With her sales and liquidations this woman managed to raise more than 300,000 euros. However, he has reported that he has been prohibited from traveling on the three-year maiden voyage. “for complaining about continuous delays on a WhatsApp group”.

As reported in the aforementioned media, in one of these groups she complained that A four-month delay meant the ship could not dock in Miami where I wanted to pick up some belongings for the trip. Other of his complaints had to do with the renovations on the ship or the fact that his cabin was temporary.









Although these complaints were made through a WhatsApp group, they somehow reached the crew. The ship’s owners later wrote to him informing him that his behavior “affected the community” so they had decided to cancel their contract. He explains in ‘The Telegraph’ that they had received “more than a dozen complaints from residents about their negativity and continuous complaints” and that is why they decided to expel her.

Annoyed by the treatment

Phenix, however, has shared his discomfort in the British media that many people had thanked him for his complaints. insist in which he never disqualified anyone or published his complaints on social networksin addition to the fact that these were private conversations.

This trip was initially scheduled for May 15 and he flew to Southampton for it, but it was after various problems and delays when he decided to speak out to his colleagues.

Although they have already reimbursed him for part of the payment, he assured ‘The Telegraph’ that he feels “moral and physical devastation.” In the meantime, he hopes to decide on a new life plan.