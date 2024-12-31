A newborn baby has been abandoned this Sunday in New York. According to the New York Police Department (NYPD), the minor was left in the middle of the street in a bag by a masked woman, hoodeddressed in light pants, white sneakers and a dark winter coat, as recorded by the cameras on Reverend James A Polite Avenue located in the Bronx neighborhood.

Shortly after, the owner of the house received a call in which a neighbor told him that a baby was crying at the door of his house, according to reports Daily Mail.

When the police arrived at the scene, the officers found the minor wrapped in blankets. After verifying that he was “in good health”, the little boy was transferred to the hospital Jacobi to be evaluated by doctors.

The baby is currently under the care of health personnel at the hospital, while the neighbors in the area where he was found cannot believe it. “I can’t understand how anyone could do that,” commented one woman, who agreed with another neighbor: “Hearing about this happening It’s very disturbing for this neighborhood.“.