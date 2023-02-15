Video AP-LaPresse/Atlas Agency -222 hours or what is the same, more than nine days. This is the time that this 42-year-old woman has spent under the rubble, in the province of Kahramanmaras, the epicenter of the earthquake. hell, almost ten days without food or water, buried in the remains of her building. The rescuers have been working against the clock for some time to get the last survivors out. So the relief of knowing that they have made it today triggers hugs, tears and congratulations. The woman is already in the hospital. Despite the tragedy, she is one of the lucky ones. More than 35,000 people have died in Turkey in what is already the deadliest disaster in its history.









