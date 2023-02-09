The Abu Dhabi Court for Family and Civil and Administrative Cases rejected a lawsuit filed by a woman, in which she demanded that her ex-husband be obligated to pay her 770,000 dirhams, claiming that he borrowed this amount from her during their marriage, and refused to return it to her.

The details of the case are due to the fact that the plaintiff filed a personal status suit to request a divorce for damages, obliging the defendant to pay the maintenance of the waiting period and pleasure, the delayed dowry, proving her custody of her children, obligating him to alimony for the fostered children, providing the custodian’s house, furniture allowance, the custodian’s wages, the provision of a maid, driver and vehicle, and marital alimony. And instead of marital housing, and obliging him to return the amount of 770 thousand dirhams as an advance that he had borrowed from it.

The court ruled obliging the defendant to pay the plaintiff marital alimony in the amount of 1,500 dirhams per month, which includes food, clothing, and transportation, and to pay the plaintiff children’s alimony in the amount of 2,500 dirhams per month, which includes food, clothing, and transportation.

And obligated him to pay the plaintiff an amount of 30,000 dirhams once a year instead of a custodial house, including internet, water, electricity, gas and furniture bills, as of the date of filing the lawsuit.

It also ruled that it did not have jurisdiction to consider the request to return the advance, and referred the request to partial civil departments for jurisdiction, and rejected the rest of the requests.

The Abu Dhabi Court for Family and Civil and Administrative Claims stated that the plaintiff’s request to oblige the defendant to pay her 770 thousand dirhams had been referred to the court, and she did not pay the application fee, although it was granted a deadline. The court ruled inadmissibility of the case for non-payment of the fee.