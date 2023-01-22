The Al Ain Court of First Instance ruled that a man must pay a woman 10 thousand dirhams in compensation for the psychological and moral damages she suffered, after he insulted her with words that offended her honor.

In the details, a woman filed a lawsuit against a man, in which she requested that he pay her an amount of 200,000 dirhams in compensation for the damages she suffered, while obligating him to legal interest at 12% from the date the lawsuit was filed until payment was completed, and the ruling included expedited enforcement, in addition to the fees. and expenses and in exchange for attorney’s fees, noting that the defendant assaulted the plaintiff by insulting her honor and dignity, by addressing her with phrases that undermined her dignity, and he was criminally convicted of that under a conclusive judgment, and a copy of the criminal judgment was provided as support for her claim.

In the rationale for its ruling, the court indicated that “every harm to a third party obliges its perpetrator, even if he is not discerning, to guarantee the damage,” noting that “it is proven from reviewing the papers and documents that the defendant was criminally convicted, and that this illegal act, on the basis of which the criminal case was filed, is the same that The plaintiff relies on it in her current civil lawsuit, and then that judiciary has separated a necessary chapter in the occurrence of the act that forms the common basis between the criminal and civil lawsuits and in the legal description of this act and its attribution to its perpetrator.

The court indicated that “the illegal act committed by the defendant resulted in harm to the plaintiff, which was represented in the psychological, legal and material pain she suffered as a result of the defendant’s act, and there was a causal relationship between the error and the damage, so the defendant is legally obligated to compensate her.” about harm.”

The court ordered the defendant to pay compensation of 10,000 dirhams to the plaintiff.