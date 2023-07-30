The Abu Dhabi Court of Appeal for Family, Civil and Administrative Claims upheld a ruling by the Court of First Instance that rejected a woman’s request to oblige a man to pay her 51,000 dirhams in compensation for the material and moral damages she suffered from accusing her of insulting her, and the Court of Appeal indicated that her right to appeal had been forfeited.

In the details, a woman filed a lawsuit in which she demanded that a man pay her an amount of 51,000 dirhams in compensation for the material and moral damages incurred by her due to the defendant’s mistake and obligating him to pay fees, expenses, and fees, noting that the defendant filed a criminal complaint against her and accused her of insulting and defaming him, and after she The Public Prosecution referred the complaint to the court, in which it was convicted in the first instance, and on appeal it was acquitted and the civil case was referred to the Civil Court. The first degree dismissed the case and obligated the plaintiff to pay fees and expenses.

The plaintiff was not satisfied with the ruling, so she instituted her appeal, and censured the appealed ruling for the error in applying the law and the lack of reasoning due to the presence of elements of responsibility on the part of the respondent, according to what the criminal court concluded by acquitting her of the charge attributed to her, on the basis that it came devoid of any legal evidence. Or a legal one stating that she committed the crime ascribed to her except for the statements of the respondent, which came sent without any evidence or other presumption, which indicates that the appellant lied in his communication submitted by him, which caused her material and moral damages represented in what she spent until obtaining a judgment of her innocence and what happened to her. From psychological and moral pain.

For its part, the court clarified in the rationale for its ruling that it is established from reviewing the appealed judgment that the appellant paid a fee for the appeal after more than 30 days have passed from the date of the verdict, which is the matter with which the appellant has filed her appeal after the legal deadline, and the court ruled that the right to The appeal and obligated the appellant to pay the expenses.