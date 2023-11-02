The Australian police reported this Thursday the arrest of a 49-year-old woman for the death of three people with poisonous mushrooms, after participating in a meal that she organized on July 29 in the rural town of Leongatha135 kilometers southeast of Melbourne.

Australian State Police Victory reported in a statement that the woman – Erin Patterson – was detained on Thursday morning for questioning, without any charges having been filed against her so far, according to a statement published today.

Police authorities also searched the woman’s home today with dogs specialized in detecting electronic devices as part of the investigations into this case that has received strong international media coverage.

The tragic events occurred after Erin Patterson served a dish made with meat and mushrooms on July 29 to her former in-laws Gail and Don Patterson, as well as Heather and Pastor Ian WilkinsonGail’s sister and brother-in-law, respectively.

The four diners felt seriously ill and the next day were admitted to a hospital, where three of them died between August 4 and 5.

At the time of deathGail and Don Patterson were 70 years old, while Heather Wilkinson was 66.

For his part, Pastor Wilkinson, 69, was discharged on September 23.

Last August, Erin Patterson, who was also hospitalized after the meal, explained to police that she bought the fresh and dehydrated mushrooms she used in making the supposedly toxic dish in a supermarket and an Asian store, respectively.

The woman also expressed to the press her regret over the death of these three loved ones, allegedly from eating poisonous mushrooms, whose appearance is similar to edible Chinese mushrooms.

The deadly orange, whose toxins affect the kidneys and liver, it is one of the most poisonous mushrooms in the world, responsible for the majority of deaths due to mushroom ingestion.

