A 34-year-old woman is hospitalized after being stabbed by her ex-partner this Sunday in IbizaThe National Police reported this Monday.

The woman was admitted this Sunday around 9 p.m. to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the Can Misses hospital from Ibiza with superficial stab wounds and is stable and conscious, they have reported from the Pitiusas Health Area.

After attending to the victim, various patrols went to the family home, where they heard the crying of a minor inside. After getting the boy to open the door, the police found the alleged attacker, who had taken his own life.

The events occurred this Sunday around 8:20 p.m., when the National Police treated the woman who had suffered several stab wounds, the police force detailed.

The victim, who had several wounds to the chest, neck and hand, explained to the agents that her ex-partner had stabbed her several times with a knife and that she had fled the scene after the attack.

The police called for an ambulance to treat the victim, who was taken to the Can Misses hospital, where he was admitted due to the severity of his injuries, although “there is no fear for his life”they have stated from the National Police

The Family and Women Care Unit (UFAM) of the National Police, in charge of the investigation, has verified that there were no previous complaints of abuse and that the woman had separated from her partner a month ago.

Telephone 016

016 assists all victims of sexist violence 24 hours a day and in 52 different languages, as does the email [email protected]; Attention is also provided through WhatsApp through the number 600000016, and minors can contact the ANAR Foundation telephone number 900 20 20 10.

In an emergency situation, you can call 112 or the National Police (091) and Civil Guard (062) telephone numbers and if you cannot call you can use the ALERTCOPS application, from which a message is sent. Police alert signal with geolocation.