Health Services treated a woman who was injured in a traffic accident that occurred in Santomera around 10:17 a.m., after a call to the ‘1-1-2’ Emergency Coordination Center reported the events on San León Street.

Apparently, the 63-year-old driver lost control of the car she was traveling in after hitting the curb and another vehicle. As a result of that crash, the car overturned and the driver was trapped.

Units from the Santomera Local Police and firefighters from the Fire Extinction and Rescue Consortium (CEIS) moved to the scene from the Abanilla park, to free the injured driver.

At first, they were treated by the health personnel of an ambulance from the 061 Health Emergencies and Emergencies Management, then she was transferred to the Reina Sofía University General Hospital with multiple contusions.