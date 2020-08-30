He use of the mask to avoid COVID-19 It is something that is being discussed a lot since its mandatory use as a preventive measure was established. There are those who claim that wearing it is useless when it comes to contracting the disease, while others assure its effectiveness against people positive for the new disease.

An example that these face shields can help us in our day to day to avoid infections took place in South Korean city of Paju, near Seoul, where the past August 8 a woman, unaware that she was carrying the disease, entered a cafeteria Starbucks where infected 55 people, While that the four waiters were exempted for wearing a mask.

No mask and with an air conditioning outlet

According to the American media Bloomberg, the individual and a friend, ordered their products at the counter on the first floor and, when they obtained them, they went upstairs to have it quietly and sat at a table near the stairs where on the ceiling there was an exit of air conditioning. The woman had entered the premises at 7:30 p.m. and left it when it closed, around 10:00 p.m.

The next day he began to notice symptoms related to COVID-19 and after tests for the disease, it tested positive. In the following days, The contagion of the rest of the people who were in the establishment on August 8 was confirmed, at the same time as the woman, except for the employees who wore their masks.

It is confirmed that the mask is effective against contagion

Customers removed their face shields in order to eat and drink And that, together with the air conditioning of the premises, caused the virus to spread among the people who were in the establishment.

This fact has confirmed that the use of masks, although not 100% effective, can prevent infections in situations like this one, since the employees of the Starbucks in Paju had a face-to-face conversation with the customer when ordering the products and delivering them. The rest of the people who were in the place were simply having something, without maintaining any type of contact with that woman.