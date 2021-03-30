A woman in the world breaks records for weightlifting!

A sports fanatic boasts that her arm muscles are swollen to 49 cm, although critics say she no longer appears “feminine” in this case.

“Natalia Kuznetsova” describes herself as “the strongest” and “most famous” bodybuilder in the world. The 29-year-old has achievements in physical fitness to support herself, according to the Egyptian newspaper, Sada al-Balad.

She currently holds 3 world press records, 3 world weightlifting records and over 12 national weightlifting records, and these achievements helped propel Natalia to fame.

The mega-Russian woman who lives in Moscow has more than 672,000 followers on Instagram, where she often shares pictures of herself lifting iron weights.

Natalia was a teenager when she first started doing fitness, and she continued going to the gym in order to feel happy about her body, until she ended up revealing her athletic skills.

“I was only 14 when I first participated in my first bodybuilding competition,” she said. “I was just a kid after winning this award. I thought I should be good at this, so maybe I should continue.”

By lifting weights, Natalia was able to double her body weight, and she explained: “At the beginning of training I weighed 40 kg and I was a very thin girl, after half a year of training, she changed completely.”

“Now my weight is 92-95 kg, the maximum is 100 kg, the maximum size of my arms is 49 cm, the legs are 76.5 cm, and the chest is 128 cm.” Natalia describes herself as a “strong woman.”