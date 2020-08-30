Mélissa Bounoua. (THOMAS O’BRIEN)

Last name : Bounoua

First name: Melissa

Age : 33 Years

Profession: journalist, co-founder of Louie media

It’s Melissa’s summer.

And it can be summed up in two words: swim and eat

“Summer is MY season. And it’s my only vacation of the year She says that greedily. In Noirmoutier, my body relaxes completely, everything changes in me. This is a rather desert island, it is an island far away, at the end “.

Melissa describes the house, but she immediately switches to a subject that invades her: the food: “I really like to eat ! And swim right? Yes swim, oh yes, bathe… In Noirmoutier, the water is at 14 degrees, but we cycle and there is the restaurant La Marine, she adds, it’s a little too expensive but after ‘year of shit that we have just spent, we will not deprive ourselves I think “…

Other than eating and swimming in the ice water, what do you do, Melissa?

“Ah yes, we play tennis, I also really like this sport, this game because it is a game of tennis”.

For this business manager, everything seems like a summer treat.

“Except doing too muchdoes she tell me Summer must be light, because the year is 100 for 100 work “, with the creations of Louie Media Louie Media and its podcasts, like Manger (hold on), Emotions or Injustices….

Their last baby: a fundraising of 450,000 euros Enormous!

What to pay for a short stay in Guétary … “My boyfriend is going to surf, while I will continue to read a book on the beach “…

A whole schedule, which ends in apotheosis, in the south-east: “My boyfriend’s family is in Marseille… there too it’s room for the sea, swimming, it’s going to be incredible! I’m going to cry I think, when I go to dive into the sea, the first bath is going to be crazy. “

Melissa, adept of sensations has also sought that, by creating Louie Media: freedom. I “discovered blogging very early, in 2007, in the United States. I immediately liked the internal media” t. In 2008, Melissa Bounoua found herself in Missouri, during the Obama campaign. She will spend 6 months there. Back in France, she never ceased to string together Cdi… Arte radio, 20 minutes, the new obs.com, Slate. Up to his box.

It will be Louie Media, because the hearing, YES. “This summer, I’m making my life in the water… I’m also discovering American podcasts, I always have plenty to follow “… Insatiable Melissa… the one who definitely loves: Swimming, Eating, and always having an ear ahead.