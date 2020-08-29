Fanny Herrero, screenwriter of the series “10 percent” (AFP)

Last name : Herrero

First name: Fanny

Age : 45 years old

Profession: series writer

It’s Fanny’s summer. And it can be summed up in two words: stand up and canyoning. The queen of the 10% series, who made a splash, dreams of freshness, paths and adventures with her children. “I love the holidays. And I love the Nothing”

“Nothing?” “Yes, especially on vacation. I see myself in a swimsuit, walking the pebble beach, my cell phone stuck to my ear, for 10%. I see myself, what anguish, what stress…” “Yes, but what a success” “Yes but I came close to burnout, explains Fanny Herrero. This series is seven years of my life. My 4 year old daughter was born right in the middle. There is writing, the more it goes, the more it stresses, even if we write together. But when the shooting starts, then I’m on it thoroughly, I want to follow everything to the end, it’s very physical to make a series, it takes a lot of you “.

A series, this immense energy-consuming pleasure, as much when you watch it (even if it means going crazy), as when you make it. The series, a job in full expansion, but where the places are expensive. Fanny Herrero is one of the undeniable stars. After this crack, which took much more than 10% of her blended family life of 4 children, she made a decision: to sanctify her vacation. “We had to cancel Slovenia, of course, with the Covid” “Ah yes, too bad, Slovenia is very beautiful, very fresh” “Yes I regret, but hey. Quiberon is great, with the children who do their life”.

Other side of the medal of confinement, gently getting rid of your children: “I take advantage of them eh, but we need to refocus, we still experienced something crazy during confinement. We were in Toulon, where my parents live. But it was very complicated to work, to go shopping, to cook without stopping “ I agree, 100%. “So Quiberon, but also the Dordogne, the caves, the mountains, the chlorophyll, unusual accommodation, and canyoning. I love all that, with the children” exclaims Fanny Herrero. Ah children… Well, afterwards, they go right to left… Which leaves time, this Nothing, which the scriptwriter of series needs. This Nothing she fills rather well.

