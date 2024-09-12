A woman from Seville is in prison for having killed her four-month-old baby because he would not stop crying. The events occurred at the end of July, but the mother was not arrested until August 1, when the forensic team found signs of violence on the body. The National Police arrested her for an alleged crime of murder, according to the police. Seville Diary this Thursday and this newspaper has been able to confirm.

At around four o’clock in the afternoon on July 27, the mother beat her son and suffocated him. During questioning, the woman confessed to having drunk two liters of beer. When she realized that the child was dead, she called her husband and told him that he had choked on the milk. The father, who was at work, told her to take him to the doctor, but she decided to call the neighbor, who was the one who called the emergency services. According to the neighbors, quoted by Seville DiaryWhen the officers arrived, the baby was “cold and had purple lips,” so the police suspected that some time had passed between the baby’s death and the woman’s reaction.

The parents lived in the San Jerónimo neighbourhood in a room in a shared flat. She explained that she was very sorry and that she confessed to the crime so that her baby could rest in peace. There were other people in the flat, but the mother was alone in her room and, after hitting the child to stop him from crying, she suffocated him for approximately 10 minutes.

On August 2, the mother was brought before the judicial authorities and investigators are still working on the case. The police are awaiting forensic tests to confirm the exact cause of death. The incident has not been reported until now because there were no obvious injuries and the security forces decided not to report it.

This case follows the one that occurred in Santiponce (Seville) on May 7, when two 16-year-old parents were admitted to a closed center for allegedly having killed their newborn son, who was found dead in a closet. The parents had hidden the pregnancy and the birth, but the young woman suffered a hemorrhage that forced her to go to the hospital. The autopsy determined that the child had been born alive.