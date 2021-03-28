One resident of Samara died and another was injured as a result of snow falling from the roof of the house. This was reported on March 28 in the press service. prosecutors Samara region.

The accident happened on Sunday evening on Metallistov Street in the Kirovsky district of the city.

It is noted that a woman born in 1951 died. The victim, born in 1959, survived and was taken to the hospital.

The prosecutor of the Kirovsky district of Samara organized an inspection of the management company ‘s compliance with the legal requirements when servicing the house.

Based on the results of the check, an assessment of the actions of officials will be given, noted in the regional prosecutor’s office. Investigators of the Investigative Directorate of the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation in the Samara region are deciding the issue of initiating a criminal case.

Earlier, on March 20, a criminal case was opened in the Chelyabinsk region after a snow block fell from the roof of a house on a 45-year-old woman in the city of Minyar. The victim was hospitalized in serious condition.