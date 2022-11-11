Citizen Khadija Muhammad Amin, 77 years old, decided to take the fitness challenge, despite her suffering from knee problems, and she underwent an operation that changed her joint with an artificial one.

And she considered that her participation in the challenge sends a message to the community about the importance of sport in human life, and that it does not stop at a specific age.

Khadija confirmed to “Emirates Today” that “the Dubai Fitness Challenge initiative is an ideal opportunity for everyone to start a new life, based on daily activity and movement, and it can also be considered a real starting point that can be benefited from, and exploited, to obtain better health, away from diseases and health risks that It results from lack of movement.

In addition to Khadija, 200 joint patients will participate in an event next Sunday as part of the sixth Dubai Fitness Challenge, calling for making sports a lifestyle.

The event is organized in cooperation between Prime Hospital in Dubai and the Department of Economy and Tourism in Dubai, as part of the activities of the Dubai Fitness Challenge initiative, at Kite Beach in the Jumeirah area of ​​Dubai at five in the evening, where patients practice sports activities for 30 minutes.

This year’s edition of the Dubai Fitness Challenge, the pioneering community sports initiative launched by His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, is characterized by a rich and comprehensive schedule of sporting events.

Dr. Jamil Ahmed, CEO of Prime Healthcare Group, said, “The group participates in many of the Dubai Fitness Challenge events, believing in the importance of the health sector’s role in the country in promoting participation and awareness of the importance of sports for a healthy lifestyle.”

He added, “We decided to involve our patients who suffer from knee problems or who have undergone knee replacement surgery in this challenge, which is the first participation of its kind in the region, to deliver an awareness message about the importance of maintaining a healthy knee.”

In turn, the supervisor of orthopedic patients at Prime Hospital, Dr. Azam Bader Khan, said that many patients suffer from osteoarthritis in the knee because the knee is the joint that bears most of the body’s weight during all activities.