In the Petrovsky district of Donetsk, a civilian was injured when an anti-personnel mine “Petal” detonated under her feet. As Mayor Alexei Kulemzin said on August 13, the victim was hospitalized in city hospital No. 24.

“As a result of mining by Ukrainian punishers of the territory of Donetsk with anti-personnel mines “Lepestok” along Mamaev Kurgan Street, 31, a woman born in 1948 was injured,” the mayor said in his Telegram channel.

Thus, the number of wounded in Donetsk on Saturday increased to three due to the actions of Ukrainian militants. Before that, it was known about two women who were injured in the Kuibyshev region – one of them stepped on a mine “Petal”.

Earlier, on August 11, the headquarters of the territorial defense of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) reported that a child was injured in the capital when he stepped on a PFM-1 “Petal” mine dropped by Ukrainian militants.

Earlier, on August 2, an Izvestia correspondent said that the armed formations of Ukraine (VFU) continue to scatter mines “Petal” on the outskirts of Donetsk. On August 7, it was reported that 29 people were blown up by mines in the DPR in a few days.

The use of anti-personnel mines PFM-1 “Lepestok” is prohibited in armed conflicts due to their danger to civilians. Their ban is enshrined in a UN convention to which 163 states, including Ukraine, have joined. Photographs of the use of such weapons by the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Donbas have already been sent by the Russian Federation to the UN.

Since February 24, Russia has been conducting a special operation to protect Donbass. Its key goals are the denazification and demilitarization of the Kyiv regime. Moscow emphasized that with the help of a special operation, Russia was stopping the war that Kyiv had waged for eight years against the civilian population of the republics.

For more up-to-date videos and details about the situation in Donbass, watch the Izvestia TV channel.