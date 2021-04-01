A woman imprisoned and fined for “spoiling” her friend!

A Saudi court has sentenced a woman who has corrupted her friend against her husband to pay a fine, imprisonment, and flogging for psychological damage to the couple. And taking a written commitment on the woman not to harm the spouses.

He said, “The husband filed a lawsuit before the District Court in Jeddah against his wife’s friend, accusing her of seeking to intimidate his wife by giving her malicious advice that includes incitement to disobey him and divorce him, which is what caused the relationship between the two parties to disturb, and the man filed the case after the wife admitted that Her friend was the one who was inciting her against him so that the circle of conflict widened between them, ”according to the Saudi newspaper, Al-Watan.

He added, “The husband accused the defendant in his lawsuit of instigating his wife through WhatsApp messages, which he seized with her mobile phone, and when he confronted her, she admitted that her friend was the one who instigated her and provided her with the wrong methods of dealing with the husband.”

The source explained that «the messages included phrases .. Do not serve him inside the house .., and always make him feel that you do not want to talk to him .., and do not ask him for permission while you are out, and when he calls you do not answer the mobile .., and tell him when you return that you are tired Life with him, and ask for a divorce, and the husband presented excerpts from these letters to the judge as one of the proofs of incitement.

The source said, “After months of bad relationship between the two spouses, the wife revealed the personal cause of these problems, and after the husband knew he decided to file a case against the woman that causes disagreements between him and his wife, which almost led to their separation.”