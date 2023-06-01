Joanne Cameron, a 75-year-old woman living in Scotland, is one happy mutant. A change in the expression of the FAAH gene, which produces an enzyme that processes endocannabinoids and causes them to be absorbed into the body, keeps her in an unusually constant state of well-being. In Cameron’s body, the levels of anandamide, a substance with effects similar to those of marijuana, are higher than normal because it remains intact for longer and his levels of anxiety, stress or pain are much lower. “This makes me ridiculously happy and it’s annoying to be around me. People like to be sad ”, she joked a few years ago in an interview with EL PAÍS. Her case came to University College London (UCL) pain genetics experts in 2013, when her doctors realized that she was pain-free after two serious interventions on her hip and hand. Since then, researchers have tried to understand what makes Cameron special in helping the millions of people who live with chronic pain and anxiety and only have insufficient solutions or dangerously addictive drugs.

Recently, in a paper led by Andrei Okorokov and James Cox, from UCL, and published in the magazine Brain, the researchers have detailed some of the peculiarities of the Scottish. One in three people have a mutated FAAH gene and higher levels of anandamide, but not all enjoy protection from the trials of Cameron’s life. She recounts another rare mutation in a gene named FAAH-OUT, found in what was known as junk DNA, a region of the genome that for a long time was believed to be useless because, despite making up 98% of our genetic material, it does not produce proteins. In recent years, these obscure genes have been found to influence how those that do make proteins are expressed. That interaction explains the case of Cameron, a retired school teacher.

Okorokov states that “the FAAH-OUT gene is a small corner of a vast continent that this study has begun to map.” In addition to identifying the molecular basis for the absence of pain, this work has found the way in which the mutation of this obscure gene improves mood or facilitates wound healing. According to Okorokov, “these findings will have important implications for research areas such as wound healing or depression.” The researchers observed that, in addition to reducing the activity of the gene responsible for removing endocannabionides from the blood, there are another 348 attenuated genes, but also 797 intensified ones. Among them is WNT16, related to bone regeneration, or BDNF, which influences mood.

More information

This work is a step to recover the potential of the endocannabinoid system as a target for treatments against pain in a world where around 20% of the population suffers from it chronically and in which the epidemic of addiction caused by misuse is alarming. of opioid medications. After two decades of tests with drugs that inhibit the FAAH gene, none have been approved and in 2016, one of them caused a tragedy in a clinical trial carried out in France by the Portuguese company Bial. The drug, intended to treat motor and anxiety problems in diseases such as Parkinson’s, caused poisoning in the brains of the participants that ended the life of one of them and caused significant damage to four others. A later investigation he concluded that the molecule had unexpected effects on enzymes other than the ones it was intended to block.

Cannabinoid-based drugs

Javier Fernández, director of the cannabinoids research group at the Complutense University of Madrid, believes that these results “open up the possibility of directly intervening in this regulation process.” The researcher believes that, from a practical point of view, it is still science fiction, “because it is difficult to take these kinds of agents to the places where they are going to be useful and, in many cases, they are very ubiquitous enzymes or proteins, so a A tool like this can affect many things and have many side effects.” However, he affirms that “it is a good guide for the future” and “recovers the value of pharmacological inhibitors, which were somewhat stopped by that failed trial.” “For now, only Sativex is approved in Canada for cancer pain, almost as an exception, in compassionate use, and there are no other cannabinoid-based drugs approved for pain,” he adds.

Although Fernández acknowledges that the power of cannabinoids to combat pain is less than that of opioids, he remembers that “they are also much safer” and can enhance the effects on our internal opioid system. According to the researcher, one way to take advantage of these synergistic effects would be to combine a low dose of an opioid, which by itself would have no effects, with another reduced dose of a cannabinoid. “With this combination, the same effects as the opioids used now would be obtained, but without the problems of the epidemic. [por el uso de esos fármacos] that has been seen in the US and is now beginning to be seen in Europe”, he explains.

Andrés Ozaita, professor of pharmacology at Pompeu Fabra University, believes that the knowledge obtained from the study of people like Joanne Cameron can lead to treatments that change the way we understand pain treatment. “Knowing these mechanisms of gene expression, new approaches can be considered, such as gene therapy for people with chronic pain, making the neurons of the dorsal root ganglia not as effective and reducing the sensation of pain”, exemplifies Ozaita. This type of therapy would consist of the transfer of genetic material to modify the expression of some genes of the patients and to make them more similar to that of people like Cameron. “In the medium term, I would see it as feasible, especially to treat the most extreme cases, in which other pharmacological approaches are not being effective”, he states.

Although Cameron is a person with less anxiety and pain than the average, she herself recognized in an interview with EL PAÍS in 2019 that her mutations not only offer advantages. “I often burn myself in the kitchen and I don’t know until I smell burnt meat. I have many scars on my body, ”she said then. “It’s not a good thing. This has its advantages and disadvantages. Pain tells you that something bad is happening. And I don’t find out, ”she lamented. Like many other biological variants, which have been selected for throughout evolution, there are no free benefits. “If you do attention or coordination tests, it is likely that they are traits that are affected,” says Ozaita. Furthermore, not all the circumstances in which humans have lived would have been safe for a person as carefree as the Scotsman. The pain and anxiety that many now suffer and that Cameron’s mutation study may help alleviate are, in part, the price of millions of years of survival.

You can follow THE COUNTRY Health and Well-being in Facebook, Twitter and instagram.