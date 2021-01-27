The Shunyi District People’s Court of Beijing, China, has sentenced to one year in prison and another of probation to a woman for having hidden symptoms of COVID-19 from the crew of a flight from the United States.

All 63 people who had been in contact with her on the plane (including flight attendants and commanders) were quarantined.

The woman, Li Jiem, 38, returned to his country in March 2020 after a season with his family in the United States. Before the flight, he had had a fever and went to the hospital, and had been able to check your contact with infected people, but decided to return to China to be treated, reports China Daily.

Control at an airport (AFP).

Upon arrival in Beijing, Li, whose sentence was handed down on October 15 but was revealed on Tuesday, was identified as a confirmed case of COVID-19, which meant that 63 people who had been in contact with her were quarantined.

Thus, she has been convicted of the crime of hinder the prevention of infectious diseases having failed to comply with the country’s regulations for the pandemic.

Xinhua Agency.

