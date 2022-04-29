A woman had to face two Pitbull dogs to save her daughter’s life, who was in the kitchen with her grandmother at the time. One of two purebred dogs Pitbull attacks 1 year old girl and the mother intervened just in time to save her little daughter, attacking the animal with a knife and causing its death.

Photo source from Pixabay

The story took place in a house in Pico Rivera, a town in Los Angeles County, California. Two dogs suddenly entered this woman’s house, attacking her grandmother who was holding her one-year-old daughter in her arms in the kitchen.

The Californian mother had to fight with both dogs in order to free and save her little daughter: one of them had already jumped on the child, attacking her. This woman had to act quickly and she fatally wounded her attacking dog with a knife.

I stabbed him to get him away from my daughter. Between the dog and my daughter, I chose my daughter. I did what I had to do because he didn’t want to let her go.

These are the words of the mother, still upset by what happened, in an interview with Fox11. The dog bit the woman in the face and arm as she tried to save the girl. Fortunately, she is fine, even though she had to go to the hospital to be checked and medicated for her injuries.

Pitbull attacks a 1-year-old girl: the two dogs had recently lived with their family

In the attack of the two dogs, who had lived with their family for about four months, without ever showing aggression before last Sunday, in addition to the mother, also the child, the sister and the grandmother were injured, who tells the story of happened:

He had grabbed my niece by the leg and when I tried to push him away, he bit my hand. The dog bit her in the leg, ankle and shoulder. Right now she is in intensive care. He’s strong.

The authorities have already informed that the second dog will be euthanized.