The newborn, in the arms of the emergency personnel.

03/05/2025



Updated at 08: 19h.





A Samur-Civil Protection team have attended in the early hours of Wednesday a childbirth in the portal of a home in the Madrid capital, as an emergency spokeswoman Madrid has informed Madrid.

The baby’s birth took place at 2.20 Hours at number 59 of Clara del Rey Street, in the Chamartín district, when the mother, who was about to go out to the hospital, has set off without enough time to reach the health center.

Health teams have transferred the mother and baby, both in perfect conditionto maternity of the Gregorio Marañón hospital, after having cut the umbilical cord since, upon arrival at home, the baby was already born.

Previously, mother and son have been attended by the Municipal Police, who has escorted the convoy to the hospital.