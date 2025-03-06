A woman gives birth to a dead baby without receiving the epidural hospital in Malaga’s maternal hospital

A woman has given birth to her 28 -week dead baby at the Maternal Hospital in Malaga after a childbirth made “without epidural, for lack of personnel”, as the Satse Nursing Union has denounced.

In a statement, the union ensures that the woman required the epidural analgesia since she reached the paritor, but did not receive her due to the “serious lack of nursing staff” in the hospital, which has caused “a critical situation that has affected the safety and well -being of pregnant women.” “Despite being aware of the insufficiency of personnel in the epidural unit since 8.00 in the morning, those responsible for the management of the hospital did not take measures until after 1:00 p.m., and after a tragic event, which reflects the seriousness of the situation,” criticizes the satse in the aforementioned statement.

The Hospital Center has avoided giving clinical details due to the obligation to protect data, but ensures that there was no lack of personnel, and that at all times it was acted according to the established protocol, with the entire team of professionals (anesthesia, gynecology and nursing) working coordinatedly and attending the lighting, including of course the expert nurse in epidural.

“However, and in this case, this procedure was precipitated by the evolution of childbirth and could not be completed with the application of the epidural,” they detail, at the same time that the management team and the hospital professionals, transmit “our pain and more condolences to the family for the non -progression of pregnancy.”

Nine pregnant women attended by a nurse, according to Satse

For Satse this case “is only one of the many in which the lack of organization and the insufficiency of resources have jeopardized the health of women and newborns, exposing them to unnecessary suffering.”

The union emphasizes that the only nurse in charge of administering the epidurals, “overwhelmed by the work overload,” had to serve nine pregnant women simultaneously, unable to supply. In addition, she was forced to derive emergencies within the hospital, “since the stop search sounded up to three times.

Satse assures that pregnant women, who should receive timely and human attention during labor, “have been subjected to unacceptable conditions” at the Maternal Child Hospital of Malaga; and that “the lack of personnel and inaction before a predictable crisis have generated an environment of insecurity, anguish and pain for patients, in addition to undermining confidence in the public health system.”

Therefore, they have demanded urgent hiring of nursing personnel, the immediate reorganization of human resources, the creation of an emergency protocol for pregnant care, and exhaustive research on the case of the pregnant woman who gave birth without epidural.

They ask for the resignation of the counselor Rocío Hernández

The case has caused the reaction of the left opposition parties to the government of Juan Manuel Moreno (PP).

The socialist spokesman in the City of Malaga, Daniel Pérez, has demanded “the immediate resignation” of the Minister of Health, Rocío Hernández, and the provincial delegate of the Ramo, Carlos Bautista. Pérez has also requested “the urgent hiring of nursing personnel for the administration of epidural”, as well as “in all the health centers of the capital and in the hospitals, where they register for up to 72 hours for an income and older people throw the night in the emergency room, sleeping in an iron chair, waiting to be treated”

The General Coordinator of IU Andalusia and deputy of the Sumar Group in Congress, Toni Valero, has urged the president of Moreno to “Cesar” the counselor. Valero has criticized that this mother “has added unnecessary suffering to a very painful situation”, because “there was only one nurse” in the aforementioned hospital “who did not supply with nine admitted women.”

Andalusia accuses a “brutal deficit” of doctors but exhibits a cut of 21% of patients operated outside the term

Toni Valero has warned that “this situation is not new”, and the maternal hospital “has been without sufficient personnel, causing lack of ultrasound and attention to pregnant women and newborns”, and before this he has denounced the “unbearable dismantling of public health that undertakes the president of the Board, Juanma Moreno. The PP-A “is leading to Andalusian health at the level of a failed state”, and “what has happened is not a mistake”, but “it is the result of a deliberate policy of cuts and poor management,” said the deputy.