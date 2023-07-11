Tuesday, July 11, 2023, 7:08 p.m.



Emergency services mobilized this Tuesday afternoon to attend to a woman who had gone into labor on the highway in the Pachequera district of El Jimenado.

The 112 Emergency Coordination Center of the Region of Murcia received a call at 4:58 p.m. reporting that the 33-year-old woman had given birth in a van.

When the medical team arrived, the health workers confirmed that the woman had already given birth to a girl, so after assisting and stabilizing them, they were transferred to the Virgen de la Arrixaca hospital, where they are admitted in good condition.