A woman from the public who came on Monday night to The Revolt He managed to win over Broncano, his collaborators and the program’s viewers after exposing his situation with the social profile he has in relation to his clothing store.

The protagonist told her story during the Sergio Bezos section. “They have an Instagram channel, called Labores Almu, because she is dedicated to the point,” was the presentation that the comedian made in reference to the assistant. ““I knit for babies”she detailed.

Broncano asked her if she does it on a professional level, to which the woman assured, laughing: “Nobody buys me. They just follow me. “I would potentially want to sell.”

While telling his story, Grison was looking for his account on the social network to show it to viewers. “But this is very nice, how funny“, noted the presenter with tenderness. “I’m an expert, I learned alone in confinement,” she replied.

After telling what her favorite clothes are and what they cost, Broncano told her to send a message to the camera to promote her Instagram account. “Go into Labores Almu and order things from me because if not, I don’t eat a single bagel and I’m ruined buying wool The best for your baby, Labores Almu,” he expressed.

By the time she finished telling the story, the woman managed to make her clothing store go viral. “It started with 612”he pointed out The Revolt in another publication through his X profile (formerly Twitter). After that, Labores Almu has more than 14,000 followers on Instagram.