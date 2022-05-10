Brazil.- Joice Figueiro I had 39 weeks pregnant when Metallica, his favorite band would do a concert in the city of Curitiba, Brazil, so he decided that he would not miss it and attended the event. But when the group appeared on stage he began to feel the contractions.

As published by Popline, her husband who accompanied her to the concerthad to ask the staff for help Nursingshortly before the end of the event.

joy He said he even remembers the song that was playing when your little one was born. This is Enter Sandman, from the Metallica album, known as the black album.

“In each Show I’m going, something has to happen, but this time I think I’ve outdone myself. Luan Figueiró came into the world on 05/07/2022 at 11:15 p.m. shaking all the structures metallicHahaha, ”the young woman wrote on her social networks.

In accordance with brazilian mediathe couple had bought the tickets for the concert when they announced their tour in 2020, however this was postponed due to the pandemic, then new dates were announced for the end of 2021, when she was already pregnant.

However the 39 weeks They were not an impediment for Joice and her husband to enjoy the concert, they even reached the area reserved for pregnant women.