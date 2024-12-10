During the night of this Tuesday in The RevoltSergio Bezos and a woman from the audience starred in one of the moments of the program. In it they talked about a dispute that occurred between them in the past related to profession her.

“Why are you wearing a macaroni necklace?” Broncano asked him, to which the comedian responded: “There is a girl who gave me a gift because she says she came a few years ago and that I “I got involved with people who study children’s teaching”. “You mess with a lot of people and then they come back to you,” the presenter replies.

The comedian details that he has given the protagonist a macaroni necklace, a project that is usually done in school classrooms when the students are young. “If I wear it, let’s talk about it“, Bezos addresses the woman directly.

“I’m a teacher, I work at a school farm. We had a small encounter with the fact that the kindergarten teachers only make macaroni necklaces. And he had it sworn“he explains.

The woman promised her daughter that she was going to give the accessory to Sergio Bezos, who challenged her by telling her that he was not going to “have the nerve” to give it to her. “I was going to bring you a macaroni starbut I haven’t had time,” he jokes.

After telling the anecdote, Broncano has given the educator free rein to vindicate her work. “I am in a farm school for 0 to 6 years old and on weekends the parents come. I would invite you to come one day and see what is learned. I claim that we lay the foundation on children,” he concludes his speech.