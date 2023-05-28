Ertzaintza agents in a performance in Vitoria. L.RICO

A woman has been found dead with signs of violence in the last few hours in an apartment hotel in Vitoria-Gasteiz, as reported by the Basque Department of Security.

Apparently, the body shows signs of violence and, according to the same sources, “all the hypotheses are open without being able to point to any as the main one.” The Ertzaintza is investigating the case.

