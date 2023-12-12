Former porn star Jessica Stojadinovic, known under the pseudonym Stoya, gave advice to a young woman who discovered an unusual fetish with her new boyfriend and was afraid for her health. Her recommendation published published by Slate.

According to the woman, she really likes sex with her new boyfriend; they often resort to soft BDSM practices – the use of handcuffs and spanking. Recently, a partner asked a woman to let him watch her urinate in the toilet – he spread her knees and carefully watched what was happening.

“When I finished, he leaned over and licked me! It wasn't urinating in the mouth, I wasn't disgusted, I was just shocked. And then he continued, I relaxed and had the best oral sex of my life,” she admitted. The young man later explained that he was not a big fan of the so-called golden shower, but he liked urination games and wanted to make them regular.

For example, he suggested that I drink a lot of water before sex, endure it, and then urinate. He was non-committal about whether he wanted me to pee in his mouth, but stressed that he wouldn't pee on me. See also Trump hints at pardoning the January 6 rioters if he returns to the presidency Slate reader

According to the woman, she is now worried whether this fetish will develop into requests that she defecate in a diaper. “We had regular sex after that. I didn’t think about it right away, but technically, of course, a little urine got into my mouth, won’t it harm my health?” she asked the porn star.

In response, Stoya said that it is unlikely that this fetish will end in playing with diapers, but it is still worth discussing the details of his preferences with his partner. She noted that scientists don't often study pee fetishes, but no one seems to be bothered by the wet play. “I would guess that putting your own urine in your mouth is safer than anilingus without a latex wipe or kissing the person who just did it. I’ll just warn you that holding in urine can lead to infections and loss of bladder control, so I’d skip that part,” the ex-porn star concluded.

