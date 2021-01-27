The Personal Status Court, in Khor Fakkan, rejected a divorce lawsuit filed by a foreigner against her husband (Khaleeji), for allegedly preventing her from going out with her friends, beating and insulting her, due to her inability to prove her claim, and the lack of apparent harm, which makes the continuation of the marriage difficult.

The wife had filed a first-instance lawsuit, demanding her divorce for harm, custody of her son, and the obligation of the husband to the back of the dowry, indicating that her husband was a bad man, and he used to beat her, abuse, insult, insult and insult her, without taking into account marital considerations, especially when he was under the influence of alcohol, indicating that he prevented her from going out With her friends for no reason.

While the husband denied drinking alcohol to the court, indicating that he did not fall short with his wife, and chose a suitable residence for her and their son, in addition to paying 3000 dirhams per month as maintenance for the son according to a previous lawsuit.

He emphasized that there is a difference between his life and his wife, and the problem that his wife called to divorce her constant demand to go out with her friends or bring them home, and when he refused to fulfill her request, she created a problem and filed for divorce, pointing out that they have a child of determination, and he needs to live in a stable and quiet family Emphasizing that the son’s interest is to live with his parents, as he needs care, service and education.

For its part, the court summoned the witness whom the wife had sought, and his testimony was rejected, and the divorce lawsuit was rejected, and she was obliged to enter into obedience to the husband at the marital home, because she did not prove the harm in a medical report.

