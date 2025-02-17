A woman diagnosed with a brain tumor when she was a child, a neuroblastoma, remains without a trace of the tumor 18 years after being treated with T cell therapy with chimeric antigen receptor (CAR-T) without the need for additional treatments. In addition, the patient has … given light to two healthy babies.

The findings, published in ‘Nature Medicine‘, they could represent the most prolonged remission of a person with cancer treated with car-t therapy to date.

It all started with a small essay between 2004 and 2009. The study included 19 children with neuroblastoma who were treated with CAR-T therapy directed against First Generation GD2.

CAR-T therapy, explain the researchers of the Baylor College of Medicine de Houston (USA), It is not a medication to use. It is a ‘alive’ drug that is manufactured for each patient with a particular elaboration: the cells of the immune system (T lymphocytes) of the patient are extracted, they are genetically modified so that they are more powerful and selective and are infused again in the patient.

Of the 11 patients with active disease at the time of treatment, three achieved a complete remission, and in two cases it remained for 8 and more than 18 years. In addition, of the eight patients without evidence of illness when receiving the treatment, five are free of the disease between 10 and 15 years later. However, 12 patients died between 2 months and 7 years later due to relapses of neuroblastoma. Evidence of the persistence of CAR-T cells was also found for at least 5 years in five of the treaties, including the patient with 18 years of remission.

The neuroblastoma, explains to ABC Health Lucas Moreno, president of the Reference group in neuroblastoma in Europe (Siopen), «It is the most frequent extracranial solid tumor in children and one of the most common child cancer types in children under 2 years. In Spain approximately 80 cases a year are diagnosed».

The treatment of neuroblastoma depends on its stadium. Located cases can be resolved with minimal or even spontaneously, while high -risk, metastasis or MYCN alterations, require intensive therapies such as chemotherapy, surgery, radiotherapy, autologous transplantation and immunotherapy.

Despite these advances, Moreno points out, «more than half of patients with high -risk neuroblastoma fall, and options in these cases remain limited. The disease continues to be one of the main causes of death due to childhood cancer, so research remains key ».

One of the greatest progress has been the introduction of anti-GD2 immunotherapy, a specific treatment for neuroblastoma, different from those used in adults.

Moreno stands out that this case represents a milestone in the treatment of neuroblastoma with car-t therapy due to its innovation. Until now, he comments “this therapy has been very effective in leukemia and some lymphomas in adults, but its development in solid tumors has been limited.”

In addition, recognize the Head of the Pediatric Oncology and Hematology Service of the Vall d’Hebron Hospital and Head of the Cancer Group and Child Hematological Diseases of the Vall d’Hebron Research Institute (VHIR), it is “the first clinical trial that showed that some patients with neuroblastoma responded to first generation car-T therapy. Although the essay began more than 20 years ago, its results are of great interest due to long -term monitoring. Recently, clinical trials have been published with CAR-T in Neuroblastoma by the Rome group and in brain tumors, but its results are more immediate, limited to the first year after treatment ».

Clinical trials In the last decade, Spain has advanced significantly in clinical trials of pediatric cancer, consolidating itself as the third country with the most activity in this field within the European Pediatric Oncology Group, says Lucas Moreno. Five Spanish centers lead these essays: Niño Jesús Hospital and La Paz (Madrid), Sant Joan de Déu and Vall d’Hebron (Barcelona) and La Fe Hospital (Valencia). These centers participate in both clinical trials of the pharmaceutical industry and in academic studies developed in hospitals, universities and cooperative groups. For example, says Moreno, «in Vall d’Hebron there are currently 50 open clinical trialsof which 35 are in phases 1 and 2. However, in Spain there is still no access to CAR-T therapies for solid tumors, although there are several studies in leukemias. Work is being done to open these essays in Spanish hospitals «. Since neuroblastoma affects very young children (1-2 years of age), «It is essential to track long -term of the patients who manage to heal, ”says Moreno. This allows to detect possible sequelae or problems in their development and ensure that they have a completely normal life ».

Although the results remain modest, since in many patients it did not work or could not determine its effectiveness in those who had completed other treatments, Moreno points out that “it has been observed that some patients with aggressive disease have responded positively and are still free of disease more than 15 years after treatment ».

The president of Siopen stands out that the «study provides valuable information on the behavior of CAR-T in the agency. It has been shown that the CAR-T material remains inserted and detectable for years, which seems to be a score of greatest disease-free survival. It also provides important data on the biological evolution of these cells over time ».

More modern

In this sense, the study authors indicate that the CAR-T cells used in this test CThey are doing from some design elements of modern car-t therapiessuch as coestimulatory molecules, and that patients with active disease at the time of treatment may not have obtained the same benefits as those with a lower tumor load or without evidence of disease when treated.

Of very promising “Adriana Mañas, of the La Paz University Hospital Research Institutesince it demonstrates long-term safety -18 years- and moderate effectiveness of GD2-CAR T in neuroblastoma patients ».

This researcher at the Crance Foundation against cancer that still is much to do to improve CAR T therapies in solid tumors and that are really effective as are in hematological tumors. In this regard, he points out that another recent clinical trial carried out in Italy with a more modern GD2-car T for neuroblastoma demonstrates that we are on the right track. «Now there are similar advanced trials in the United Kingdom, Italy, USA, etc. And we should promote more cell immunotherapy studies here in Spain too ».

Challenges

The authors write that these data suggest that CAR-T cells have the potential to offer long-term benefits in patients with solid tumors and provide relevant biological information on the behavior of CAR-T cells that could be useful for future research.

However, Moreno warns that, so far, car-t therapies They have not been effective enough against most solid tumors. The reasons, he explains, include little specific targets, insufficient technological evolution or difficulties of access to tumor -solid tumors are more resistant and are more widespread in the body.

«Despite these challenges, more potent and technologically advanced Lo-T are currently developing, with improved strategies to increase their effectiveness. These new clinical trials are being carried out in centers in Europe and the US, ”says Moreno.