The Fujairah court resolved a judicial dispute in the interest of an (Arab) wife, who demanded her divorce in exchange for her giving up all her legal rights, after she was unable to remain under her husband’s custody and was afraid not to establish God’s limits with him, in exchange for the plaintiff returning the fixed dowry in the marriage contract equivalent to “AED” One”.

In the lawsuit she filed against her husband, the plaintiff stated that she could no longer stand life with her husband because he abused her since the beginning of their marriage, the gap between them increased and the problems between them and disputes intensified to a point where marital life was impossible between them and mercy and affection were absent, expressly stating before the court that she hates life with him She is afraid that she will not establish the limits of God because of this hatred.

The plaintiff stated that she did not find a solution to the continuation of married life even through reconciliation, which prompted her to redeem herself by choosing to divorce the defendant by returning the expedited dowry she received from him, noting that in return she will waive all her legal rights and the delay of the dowry and the expense of pleasure in addition to that she is ready to return the dowry provider The equivalent of one UAE dirham as fixed in the contract.

For its part, the court offered a conciliation between the spouses, but the plaintiff rejected it, and the husband accepted it, deciding before the court that he adheres to the plaintiff, as she is his wife and the mother of his children, and the married life needs more than one opportunity to continue.

The Fujairah Court of First Instance stated that the Federal Personal Status Law stipulated that “Khulu’ is a contract between the spouses in which they agree to terminate the marriage contract with a compensation to be given by the wife or others.” However, when the husband decides to refuse intransigence, the judge has the right to rule in the khul’ in return for the appropriate allowance, which was mentioned in the explanatory memorandum. This article states that if the spouses disagree and disagree, and each one of them thinks that he will not pay his companion what is required of the relationship in a reasonable manner, of marital rights and obligations, material and moral, then Islam has legislated for the wife to redeem herself from her husband’s infallibility with compensation that she gives him and divorce her with him. If the husband refuses to divorce despite the wife’s effort If the allowance is intransigent and harmful to it, the ruling is in the hands of the judge in deciding the divorce between them by a ruling issued by him and specifying the appropriate allowance.

The court decided to divorce the plaintiff in return for her renunciation of all her legal rights. That the plaintiff pay 200 dirhams a monthly nursery fee and 1,500 dirhams a month’s alimony for the children, both food and clothing, in addition to handing the defendant her passport, a true copy of the children’s passports, the original identity cards, their health cards, and their birth certificates.

The court also imposed on the defendant to pay the plaintiff one thousand dirhams annual rent for a nursery house, including water, electricity and internet expenses, and an amount of 5,000 dirhams for furnishing expenses.



Follow our latest local and sports news and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

