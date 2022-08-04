A woman discovered her husband while sexually abused his 14-year-old daughter in Sucre, Bolivia. According to her mother’s version, her daughter would have confessed to having been a victim of her father since, at least, three years ago.

The day of the events, the mother was away from home and returned a little earlier after having passed by the church. Upon her return, she noticed that her room was locked and the light was off. Looking out the window, she noticed that there were people occupying his bed.

Then, he unlocked the door and entered the room unannounced, finding a terrible scene: Her husband and her 14-year-old daughter were semi-naked between the sheets, which immediately sparked a heated argument with her husband,

Finally, the teenager would end up pointing out her father as an abuser.

We recommend you read:

After the complaint filed with the Special Force to Fight Violence (FELCV), the aggressor he is in prison.