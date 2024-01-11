User Reddit with the nickname Unusual-Fisherman318 told how, while cleaning her grandfather’s house, she discovered hidden hard drives. The woman admitted that what she saw scared her.

The author of the post explained that her grandfather recently offered her to buy a house that he was renting out. When the tenants moved out, the narrator and her relatives went to clean her new home. The house turned out to be very dirty: the heroine of the story had to remove a large amount of mouse droppings and wash off thick layers of fat. “It was terrible. How people could live in such filth is incomprehensible,” she complained.

Also during the cleaning, the family discovered numerous porn magazines and supplies of Viagra. Later, the husband of the author of the post, while dismantling the basement, discovered that hard drives labeled with different names were hidden above one of the pipes.

The narrator admitted that what she saw haunted her. “The disks were securely hidden. Apparently, someone had something to hide, didn’t they?” — the heroine of the story asked herself.

In the comments, users suggested that the new owners of the house could have discovered media containing child porn. “Along with the discs you found old porn magazines and Viagra. Why don’t you get the big picture?” — said a commentator with the nickname _autismos_. Other readers advised owners to check the contents of their hard drives before calling the police.

